Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,890 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NCLH opened at $26.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $28.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. This trade represents a 5.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

