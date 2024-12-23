Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,390.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $745.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

