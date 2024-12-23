Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 254 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,244,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,026,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 323.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.5 %

NHI stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

National Health Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

