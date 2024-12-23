Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 4,638 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 375,608 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,694,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 305,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after buying an additional 245,422 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after buying an additional 233,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 11,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $322,217.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,573.70. This trade represents a 48.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,665 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 258.73 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

