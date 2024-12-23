Tidal Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,250,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293,040 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,606,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,807,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,441,000 after buying an additional 379,679 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after acquiring an additional 353,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,329,000 after acquiring an additional 991,325 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

