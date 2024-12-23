Tidal Investments LLC Raises Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in News were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

News Stock Up 0.9 %

NWSA stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

