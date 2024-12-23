Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 0.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $155.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.60%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

