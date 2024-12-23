TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 12,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

NYSE:TKO opened at $143.54 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $149.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 60,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.97 per share, for a total transaction of $38,682,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 600,647 shares of company stock valued at $86,815,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

