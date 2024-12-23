TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total transaction of $7,676,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,525 shares of company stock valued at $88,134,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,276.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,305.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,310.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $972.08 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,465.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

