Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,395,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,418,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,527,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 604,050 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 529,857 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

