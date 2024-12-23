UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,802,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,104,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $29.78 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

