UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 472,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $10.64 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market cap of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URGN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

