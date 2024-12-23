Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $199.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

