Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,194,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,243,832.93. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,862. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vital Farms by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after purchasing an additional 214,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Vital Farms by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

