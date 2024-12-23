Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend in Recent Board Meeting

Waterstone Financial, Inc. announced on December 19, 2024, that its Board of Directors had declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company’s outstanding shares of common stock. This quarterly dividend decision was formalized during the board meeting. The press release containing detailed information regarding this announcement can be found attached as Exhibit 99.1.

This declaration signifies the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders through regular dividends. Waterstone Financial, trading under the symbol WSBF on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC, has taken this step following a review of its financial performance and available resources.

In line with regulatory requirements, Waterstone Financial included the necessary disclosures in its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This ensures transparency and compliance with reporting standards.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the press release and subsequent filings for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s financial health, strategies, and future outlook.

Waterstone Financial continues to focus on delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining transparency through timely and accurate disclosures. Stay tuned for further updates as the company progresses.

For detailed information and access to the press release, interested parties can visit the company’s official website or refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s filings database.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

