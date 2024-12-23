Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Whitestone REIT (WSR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR):

12/22/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Whitestone REIT had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2024 – Whitestone REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2024 – Whitestone REIT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.21 million, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.71%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

