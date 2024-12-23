Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 31.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.