Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWST. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 14,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $639,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,294,019.20. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $27,388.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,630.36. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,602. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

