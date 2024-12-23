Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 0.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in WEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $169.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $244.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $207.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $33,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.