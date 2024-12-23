Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 53.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:FMS opened at $22.81 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

