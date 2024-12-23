Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 100.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WDS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $14.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

