Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Insperity by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 129.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 46,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,505,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 32.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 882,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insperity by 274.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insperity stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $119.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair downgraded Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
