Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,234 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 15.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,315,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,399 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,995,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17,496.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,315,000 after buying an additional 2,501,828 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,088,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 9,023.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,701,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
BBWI opened at $39.27 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.
In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
