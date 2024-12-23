Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 218 Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 18.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares in the company, valued at $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $164.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Our Latest Report on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.