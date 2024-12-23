Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 595 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,544,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHH opened at $76.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

