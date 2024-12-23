Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 621 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 38.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HAS opened at $57.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

