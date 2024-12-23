Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys New Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 73.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

