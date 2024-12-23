Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 100,000 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

