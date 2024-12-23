Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,171 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,011,000 after buying an additional 277,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vontier by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,078,000 after buying an additional 227,388 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 21.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,510,000 after acquiring an additional 415,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,943,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $36.53 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.