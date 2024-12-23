Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 1,884 CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53,203 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVR Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after buying an additional 317,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

