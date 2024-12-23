Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 200 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Globant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $221.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.15. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

