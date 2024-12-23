Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 236 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $176.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
