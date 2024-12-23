Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $32,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 211,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 670,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 109,107 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 86,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.