Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $33,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $158.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.25 and a 1-year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $2,328,836.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,380,774.32. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total value of $41,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,299. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,773. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

