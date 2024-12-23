Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $34,000 in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $79.10 on Monday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

