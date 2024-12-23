Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $35,000 in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,673,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

