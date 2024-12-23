Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $35,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,428,196,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,060,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,823,000 after purchasing an additional 151,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,666,000 after buying an additional 93,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Invesco Stock Up 3.3 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $18.94.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

