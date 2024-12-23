Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $38,000 in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.20. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

