Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $38,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after purchasing an additional 283,540 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 13,498.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after buying an additional 283,201 shares during the period. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,287,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.84.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,630 shares of company stock worth $3,155,697 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $187.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.52 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

