Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $43,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $99.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $131.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

