Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $45,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.51 on Monday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

