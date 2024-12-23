Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $37,000 Investment in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 95,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

