Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $42,000 Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 12.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Five Below by 4.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $106.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.