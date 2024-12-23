Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ashland by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Down 0.1 %

ASH stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.56 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

