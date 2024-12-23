Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

