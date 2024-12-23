Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 257 Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $2,592,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.36 and a 12 month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.