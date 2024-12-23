Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 384 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,802,000 after buying an additional 435,854 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,711,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,647,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,179,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,616,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $79.93 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $89.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

