Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 564 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 564 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

KB Financial Group stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

