Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 607 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:NWE opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

