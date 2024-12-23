Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 607 NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,591.20. This trade represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,270.16. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:NWE opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.
NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.08%.
NorthWestern Energy Group Profile
NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
