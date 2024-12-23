Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 822 JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

